Zongshen RC700 emerges as new inline-four sportsbike to rival Kawasaki's ZX-6R

There is another inline-four sportsbike about to hit the market and take on the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, and it comes from Cyclone, a premium sub-brand of Zongshen. Originally revealed as the RC680R prototype in 2023, new patent images from intellectual property filings reveal that it has evolved into the RC700, which carries the same powertrain under a new chassis and a more production-ready design.

The RC700 will compete with Honda’s CBR600R and the ZX-6R, and as such, Cyclone aims to make it look the part. To this effect, the sportsbike wears a distinctively aggressive design with a mean-looking front fascia that sports twin air intakes flanking a projector headlamp and a massive set of winglets. The front cowl stretches rearwards with sharp lines that form the side fairings and connect with the muscular fuel tank with deep knee recesses.

The rider sits on an upswept tail section, while the inline-four engine hangs below, only partially hidden. A dual-exit exhaust on the right side adds more visual heft, as do the beefy double-sided swingarm and the massive rear disc.

What is the RC700’s powertrain and hardware?

The RC700 will derive its power from a 674cc inline-four engine that derives inspiration from the CBR650R engine

The RC700 will derive its power from a 674 cc inline-four engine that appears to draw heavily from the CBR650R’s powerplant, a practice fairly common among other Chinese four-cylinder motorcycles. Apart from this, however, there are no other technical details that are known. The engine is housed within a tubular steel frame that has been paired with the cast aluminium swingarm. The motorcycle is expected to use radially mounted J. Juan braking calipers for stopping power, which remain hidden behind aerodynamic covers.

Will we ever see the Cyclone RC700?

Cyclone has been teasing the idea of a four-cylinder sportsbike for quite some time, but it remains unclear whether this will be the final version that reaches the markets. Or whether the plans will finalise at all. Its parent company stands among the major motorcycle manufacturers in China and is also a manufacturing partner for Piaggio. Cyclone has yet to reach the level of market penetration that CFMoto and QJMotor have achieved through the years, but the launch of the RC700 may very well become a key factor in its strategy to take on its bigger rivals.

