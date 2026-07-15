Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000, offer extended till July 31

Kawasaki India has extended its limited-period offer on the Ninja ZX-6R . Customers purchasing the supersport motorcycle can now avail of a free Ohlins steering damper worth ₹83,000, with the offer valid until July 31, 2026. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single Lime Green colour scheme.

The addition of the premium Ohlins steering damper enhances high-speed stability, making the offer more attractive for enthusiasts looking to buy the middleweight supersport.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R engine and performance

Powering the Ninja ZX-6R is Kawasaki's 636 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. It develops 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm with RAM Air assistance and 69 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother downshifts and reduced clutch effort.

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Chassis and suspension

The ZX-6R is based on a lightweight perimeter frame and is suspended by fully adjustable Showa components. At the front, it uses Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks, while the rear gets a fully adjustable Showa monoshock. Suspension travel stands at 120 mm at the front and 151 mm at the rear.

Brakes and dimensions

Braking is handled by twin 310 mm front disc brakes and a single rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 130 mm. It features a seat height of 830 mm, making it accessible for a wide range of riders. Fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres, and the motorcycle has a kerb weight of 198 kg.

Features and electronics

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of rider aids and electronic features. It offers three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Rain, along with a three-level traction control system, dual-channel ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle also features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access ride information and connect with Kawasaki's Rideology app.

With the offer now extended until July 31, buyers can get the premium Ohlins steering damper at no extra cost while purchasing the Ninja ZX-6R, making the supersport an even more compelling proposition in its segment.

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