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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Versys X 300 Gets Discounts And Free Accessories Worth 46,000; Effective Price Starts At 3.14 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets discounts and free accessories worth 46,000; effective price starts at 3.14 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2026, 08:52 am
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  • The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 focuses on a straightforward riding experience without advanced electronics. Designed for adventure touring, it features a smooth twin-cylinder engine, comfortable ergonomics, and reliable suspension, making it suitable for various road conditions and long-distance trips.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 packs a 296 cc parallel-twin motor.
2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 packs a 296 cc parallel-twin motor.
Kawasaki Versys X 300
EMI starting at just
₹4,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Kawasaki India has revised its offers on the Versys-X 300, making the entry-level adventure tourer more attractive for buyers. The company is now offering cash discounts along with free accessories worth up to 46,000 on both the MY25 and MY26 versions of the motorcycle.

Under the latest offer, the MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 receives a discount of 35,000, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down to 3.14 lakh. Meanwhile, the MY26 version gets a discount of 10,000, taking its effective ex-showroom price to 3.39 lakh. Along with the cash benefit, customers can choose either a set of panniers or a centre stand worth 46,000 at no additional cost.

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These limited-period offers are valid till July 31.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Engine and mechanicals

Powering the Versys-X 300 is the familiar 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch for lighter clutch action and smoother downshifts.

Built with touring in mind, the Versys-X 300 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel featuring spoke rims wrapped in tube-type tyres. Suspension duties are handled by long-travel telescopic front forks and a Uni Trak monoshock at the rear, helping the motorcycle tackle highways as well as broken roads with ease.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets free accessories worth 1.25 lakh

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Features

Unlike many modern adventure motorcycles, the Versys-X 300 adopts a simple approach by skipping advanced electronic rider aids. It does not offer ride modes, traction control or Bluetooth connectivity, focusing instead on delivering a straightforward and reliable riding experience.

Key features include:

  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster
  • Assist and slipper clutch
  • Long-travel suspension
  • Upright and relaxed riding ergonomics

Who should buy the Kawasaki Versys-X 300?

The Versys-X 300 is designed for riders looking for a refined twin-cylinder adventure tourer without an extensive electronics package. Its smooth engine, comfortable ergonomics and compliant suspension make it well suited for long-distance touring, weekend getaways and occasional rides on rough roads.

For riders stepping into the adventure touring segment, the Versys-X 300 offers a balanced package with the refinement of a parallel-twin engine, something that remains uncommon in this price bracket.

Rivals

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 competes with motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. While both rivals offer a more comprehensive electronics suite and feature-rich packages, they use single-cylinder engines. The Versys-X 300 continues to differentiate itself with its smooth, refined parallel-twin motor and touring-focused character.

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First Published Date: 14 Jul 2026, 08:52 am IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Versys X 300

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