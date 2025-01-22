HT Auto
TVS RTS X Front Right View
UPCOMING

TVS RTS X

Exp. Launch in Aug 2026
About TVS RTS X

RTS X Launch Date

The TVS RTS X is expected to launch in Aug 2026.

RTS X Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3 - 3.2 Lakhs*.

TVS News

Hero Xoom 125 was launched at Auto Expo 2025, as a bigger sibling of Xoom 110 and a competitor against TVS NTorq 125.
Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
22 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
19 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveiled, India's first solar car launched & more
19 Jan 2025
Latest news on January 18, 2025: The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 18, 2025: Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
18 Jan 2025
The TVS RTSx concept features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024
TVS RTSx concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, features the new RT-XD4 300cc engine. Check details
18 Jan 2025
TVS RTS X FAQs

The TVS RTS X is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3-3.2 Lakhs.
The TVS RTS X is expected to launch in Aug 2026.
It has a manual transmission.
The TVS RTS X faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

