Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMonster vs Street Triple

Ducati Monster vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2024 Ducati Monster or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Monster
Ducati Monster
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R
₹10.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm118 PS @ 12000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm53.38 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm79 Nm @ 9350rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
937 cc765 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo multiplate wet clutch with hydraulic controlWet, multi-plate, slip-assisted
Engine Type
Testatretta 11, V2 - 90, 4 valves per cylinder, desmodromic valvetrain, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
94 mm77.99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76111,43,649
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00010,17,000
RTO
1,03,60089,360
Insurance
38,16137,289
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88124,581

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
    Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
    26 Jan 2021
    View all
     