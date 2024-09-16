|Battery Capacity
|122 kwh
|Max Speed
|210 kmph
|Range
|611 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 25 Min(22 kW AC Charger)
Maybach EQS is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Maybach EQS 680 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. It offers many features like
Maybach EQS is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Maybach EQS 680 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price