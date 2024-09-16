HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680

2.34 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS Key Specs
Battery Capacity122 kwh
Max Speed210 kmph
Range611 km
Charging Time6 Hours 25 Min(22 kW AC Charger)
View all Maybach EQS specs and features

Maybach EQS 680 Latest Updates

Maybach EQS is a 4 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Maybach EQS 680 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Max Motor Performance: 649 bhp @ 950 Nm
  • Driving Range: 611 km
  • Bootspace: 440 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 Price

    680
    ₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    122 KWh
    210 Kmph
    611 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,25,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    8,94,805
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,34,49,305
    EMI@5,04,017/mo
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    122 kWh
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.4 seconds
    Driving Range
    611 km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    649 bhp @ 950 Nm
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 25 Min(22 kW AC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    210 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Front Tyres
    R22
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Rear Tyres
    R22
    Length
    5125 mm
    Wheelbase
    3210 mm
    Kerb Weight
    3075 kg
    Height
    1721 mm
    Width
    2034 mm
    Bootspace
    440 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    250000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    15
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Interior Colours
    Nappa leather Balao Brown Pearl / Espresso Brown
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 EMI
    EMI4,53,615 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,11,04,374
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,11,04,374
    Interest Amount
    61,12,545
    Payable Amount
    2,72,16,919

