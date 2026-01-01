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Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.67 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Key Specs
Engine2989 cc
Mileage11 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLS specs and features

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Prices

The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition, equipped with a OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.67 Crore (ex-showroom).

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Mileage

All variants of the GLS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Engine and Transmission

The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is powered by a 2989 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1350 rpm of torque.

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr or the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr.

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Specs & Features

The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Price

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

₹1.67 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,70,000
RTO
18,37,750
Insurance
5,81,738
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,89,988
EMI@3,58,733/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged (Variable Geometry)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5209 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm
Kerb Weight
2505 kg
Height
2157 mm
Width
1823 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Five Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Dual Zones Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents; Common Fan Speed Controls Third-row AC fan speed control
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Knee; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side; 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition EMI
EMI3,22,860 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,50,20,989
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,50,20,989
Interest Amount
43,50,589
Payable Amount
1,93,71,578

Mercedes-Benz GLS other Variants

GLS 450 4matic

₹1.42 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,90,000
RTO
13,33,000
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,52,523
EMI@3,04,193/mo
Add to Compare
Close

GLS 450d 4matic

₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,50,000
RTO
17,22,750
Insurance
5,46,261
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,19,511
EMI@3,35,724/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLS 450 4MATIC Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line

₹1.57 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,50,000
RTO
14,29,000
Insurance
5,61,686
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,41,186
EMI@3,38,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic AMG Line

₹1.63 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,70,000
RTO
18,00,250
Insurance
5,70,170
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,40,920
EMI@3,51,230/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

GLS 450 4MATIC Petrol 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition

₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,50,000
RTO
14,59,000
Insurance
5,73,255
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,82,755
EMI@3,45,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Porsche Macan

89.65 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
+4
GLSvsMacan
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1.31 - 2.05 Cr
GLSvsGrecale

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