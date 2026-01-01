|Engine
|2989 cc
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition, equipped with a OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.67 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition is powered by a 2989 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1350 rpm of torque.
In the GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr or the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr.
The GLS 450d 4MATIC Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic Night Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.