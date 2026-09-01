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EX90
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JUST LAUNCHED
VOLVO
EX90 Mulberry Red Colour
₹1.26 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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4.5
Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000
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EX90 Mulberry Red Colour
Mulberry red
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Volvo EX90 Images
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