In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Gls
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6