What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Ernakulam? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Ernakulam is Rs. 1.06 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Ernakulam? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Ernakulam amount to Rs. 9.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Ernakulam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Ernakulam is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Ernakulam? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Ernakulam are Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.