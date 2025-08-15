hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance On Road Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
1.95 Cr
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
AMG C 63 S E-Performance Price in

Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 2.29 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance is mainly compared to BMW M5 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr in Nagpur, Maserati Quattroporte which starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr in Nagpur and Porsche Panamera starting at Rs. 1.7 Cr in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus ₹ 2.29 Crore

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Variant Wise Price List in

Nagpur
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus

₹2.29 Crore On-Road Price
1991 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
26,36,700
Insurance
7,83,420
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Nagpur)
2,29,20,620
EMI@4,92,654/mo
M5 Price in Nagpur
Quattroporte Price in Nagpur
Panamera Price in Nagpur
7 Series Price in Nagpur
S-Class Price in Nagpur
e-tron GT Price in Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Nagpur is Rs. 2.29 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Nagpur amount to Rs. 26.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Nagpur is Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Nagpur are Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.95 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 26.37 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.29 Crore.

