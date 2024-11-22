What is the on-road price of BMW M5 in Nagpur? The on-road price of BMW M5 Competition in Nagpur is Rs. 2.34 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M5 in Nagpur? The RTO charges for BMW M5 Competition in Nagpur amount to Rs. 26.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M5 in Nagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M5 in Nagpur is Rs. 4.74 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M5 in Nagpur? The insurance charges for BMW M5 Competition in Nagpur are Rs. 7.99 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.