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Maserati Levante Front Left Side
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Maserati Levante Modena S

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2.57 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati Levante Key Specs
Engine2979 cc
Mileage9.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Levante specs and features

Levante Modena S

Levante Modena S Prices

The Levante Modena S, equipped with a 3.0L V6 TwinTurbo and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.57 Crore (ex-showroom).

Levante Modena S Mileage

All variants of the Levante deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Levante Modena S Engine and Transmission

The Levante Modena S is powered by a 2979 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 349 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Levante Modena S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Levante's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Porsche Cayenne priced between ₹1.51 Cr - 1.83 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

Levante Modena S Specs & Features

The Levante Modena S has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Assist, Heater and Cruise Control.

Maserati Levante Modena S Price

Levante Modena S

₹2.57 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,25,13,610
RTO
23,05,361
Insurance
8,99,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,57,19,103
EMI@5,52,804/mo
Add to Compare
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Maserati Levante Modena S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L V6 TwinTurbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
251 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
295 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5005 mm
Wheelbase
3004 mm
Height
1981 mm
Kerb Weight
2109 kg
Width
1693 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Individual Fan Speed Controls Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maserati Levante Modena S EMI
EMI4,97,523 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,31,47,192
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,31,47,192
Interest Amount
67,04,214
Payable Amount
2,98,51,406

Maserati Levante other Variants

Levante GT Hybrid

₹1.57 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,16,275
RTO
14,25,628
Insurance
5,60,385
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,02,788
EMI@3,37,514/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Levante Modena

₹1.79 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,08,175
RTO
16,14,818
Insurance
6,33,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,56,835
EMI@3,83,813/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Levante Trofeo

₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,32,504
RTO
17,47,250
Insurance
6,84,411
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,93,64,665
EMI@4,16,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Porsche Cayenne

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