Maserati Levante on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati Levante on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati Levante dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Maserati Levante on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maserati Levante is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 93.55 Lakhs in Pune, Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr in Pune and BMW X6 Facelift starting at Rs. 1.49 Cr in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Maserati Levante Diesel ₹ 1.77 Crore