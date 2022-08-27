In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Maserati Levante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Levante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Levante
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2987 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6