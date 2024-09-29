Second-generation BMW M4 CS ready for India debut, launch on October 4

BMW India is gearing up to launch its two-door M4 CS performance sedan in the country on October 4. The second-generation iteration of the sedan is expected to come to India as a completely built unit (CBU), which would keep the car's pricing on the higher end considering the import duty it will require to pay. Also, BMW India is expected to allocate a limited number of the second-generation M4 CS for the country, considering it is a niche model.

2024 BMW M4 CS: Exterior and interior

Speaking on the design of the upcoming second-generation BMW M4 CS for the Indian market, it will adopt a new design philosophy the German auto giant has introduced in many of its contemporary cars. The new-gen BMW M4 CS will come with sharper lines and a bigger radiator grille. The angular headlamps with yellow inserts give the BMW M4 CS an aggressive stance. Moving to the side profile, the car gets crisp character lines and large multi-spoke wheels. Moving to the back, the black rear diffuser with quad exhaust setup gives the M4 CS a bold look, while it gets sleek LED taillights with wraparound styling.

2024 BMW M4 CS: Interior

Inside the cabin, the new generation BMW M4 CS continues with a minimalist approach on the dashboard. The rectangular steering wheel, M-model specific carbon fibre racing bucket seats, and M badging all around with special CS nomenclature built into the headrests are other notable features inside the cabin of the upcoming car.

2024 BMW M4 CS: Powertrain

The 2024 BMW M4 CS is powered by the car manufacturer's 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The car also comes with the M-specific xDrive system. The engine is capable of churning out 550 bhp peak power and helps the car accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

2024 BMW M4 CS: Expected price and rivals

The upcoming second-generation BMW M4 CS is expected to be priced at around ₹1.50 crore and it will compete with rivals such as the Audi RS5, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG and the Maserati Gran Turismo.

