BMW M2, M3, M4 to get Ignite technology from Formula 1. What it means

With the tightening emission norms, a cloud has hung over the head of the S58 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which powers the M-badged models like the BMW M2 , M3 , and M4. The upcoming emission regulations have threatened to see these models electrified. Now, to ensure the S58 can meet the upcoming Euro 7 emission standards, which are slated to be in effect from November 2026, BMW has announced that these cars will soon adopt a new pre-chamber ignition system.

BMW has trickled down the racing technology to the straight-six engines of its M-badged cars like M2, M3 and M4, which will keep these engines alive and upgraded to meet the new standards.

Christened as ‘BMW M Ignite’, the racing technology has trickled down to the straight-six engines of the BMW M-badged cars, which will keep the engine alive and upgraded to meet the new standards. This technology is claimed to result in lower emissions as well as reduce fuel consumption under high loads.

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BMW is set to roll out the new M Ignite technology in the M3 and M4 from July 2026, while the M2 will get the technology from August 2026. The German luxury auto giant claims to have patented this technology back in 2024. Interestingly, an almost identical technology is seen on Maserati's Nettuno V6 engine, which also offers the same benefits.

BMW M Ignite: What it is & how it works

Dubbed ‘BMW M Ignite’ technology, the new technology centres around the pre-chamber positioned within the cylinder head, which is connected with the cylinder’s main combustion chamber by overflow openings. This pre-chamber gets its own spark plug and ignition coil. This means the engine has a dual ignition system. The pre-chamber combustion technology was introduced in Formula 1 more than a decade ago, back in 2014, though it can be traced back to diesel engines.

BMW has stated that at low and medium revs, the conventional spark plug in the main combustion chamber fires before the spark plug in the pre-chamber. But, when the engine is operating under higher revs and loads, the pre-chamber ignition takes over the lead role, with part of the fuel-air mixture channelled through the openings into the pre-chamber also ignited there. The flames generated as a result exit the pre-chamber at around the speed of sound.

These ignition jets then ignite the fuel-air mixture in the main combustion chamber above the piston at multiple points at the same time. The result is a significantly higher combustion speed. BMW has claimed that the possible cause of uncontrolled combustion – i.e. knocking – is also countered effectively. An additional effect of this technology is a drop in the temperature of the exhaust gas.

To improve the S58's performance, BMW has stated that, in addition to the new pre-chamber ignition system, the S58 engine will get a higher compression ratio and turbochargers with variable turbine geometry. However, there will be no additional power and torque outputs from the S58 engine in the three models: M2, M3 and M4, as the technology is centred around better efficiency rather than performance.

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