What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Udupi? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Udupi is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Udupi? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Udupi amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Udupi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Udupi is Rs. 46,563.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Udupi? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Udupi are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.