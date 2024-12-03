HT Auto
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Left Side
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
Mahindra XEV 9e Front View
Mahindra XEV 9e Left Side View
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Left Side
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Right Side
6/17

Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9e is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 21,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
21.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra XEV 9e Specs

Mahindra XEV 9e comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XEV 9e measures 4,789 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications and Features

Pack 1
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Driving Range
655 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5 Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1694 mm
Length
4789 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Width
1907 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
663 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Rear row

Locks & Security

Exterior

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Storage

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
200000
Battery Warranty (Years)
10

Lighting

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Mahindra XEV 9e Alternatives

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

18.9 Lakhs
BE 6e Specs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Curvv EV Specs
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900

Mahindra XUV900

25 Lakhs Onwards
Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Kona Electric Specs
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

18.98 - 25.2 Lakhs
ZS EV Specs
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 26.55 Lakhs
Innova Crysta Specs

Mahindra XEV 9e News

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation INGLO platform and offer two types of battery packs and plethora of features. The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to Be 6e and is the flagship model in Mahindra latest EV lineup for India.
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Which electric SUV should you pick
3 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e is the debutant electric SUV from the XEV sub-brand of Mahindra, which competes with Tata Curvv EV among others.
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Which side you should pick in this battle of Indian electric coupe SUVs
2 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 1: Honda Amaze unofficial booking, Mahindra XEV 9e colour choices & more
2 Dec 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Thinking of Mahindra XEV 9e? Check out the available colour options
1 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e is based on the INGLO platform.
Mahindra XEV 9e first drive impressions: Setting new benchmark
30 Nov 2024
 Mahindra XEV 9e News

Mahindra XEV 9e Variants & Price List

Mahindra XEV 9e price starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pack 1
21.9 Lakhs*
79 KWh
655 Km
