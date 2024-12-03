Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9e comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XEV 9e measures 4,789 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The ground clearance of XEV 9e is 207 mm. A five-seat model, Mahindra XEV 9e sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less