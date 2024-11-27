Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched: First look
Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs under its new EV branding Electric Origin SUVs which will include the XEV and BE series of el
...
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
UPCOMING
80.0 kWh 450 Km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
40 kWh 150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 03:36 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS