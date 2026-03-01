Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched at 29.35 lakh

HT Auto
  • The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition features a triple HD display, 16-speaker audio system, and customizable ambient lighting.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is based on the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant.
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is based on the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XEV 9e arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra has expanded its electric SUV portfolio with the introduction of the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, priced at 29.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this edition will commence on March 2, 2026, while deliveries are scheduled to begin from March 10, 2026. The Cineluxe Edition is positioned as a more refined interpretation of the standard XEV 9e, with a stronger emphasis on interior detailing and overall in-cabin experience.

Visually, the Cineluxe Edition distinguishes itself with two exclusive exterior finishes, Satin Black and Satin White. These shades are paired with newly introduced interior themes in Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth grain leatherette. The focus is on creating a quieter and more lounge-like environment inside, with careful attention to textures and finishes across the dashboard, seats and door panels.

The interior of the new special version has been revised so that it is more premium.
The interior of the new special version has been revised so that it is more premium.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 - 31.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 4e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 4e
₹ 13 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 - 30.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra 3xo Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra 3XO EV
Range Icon351 km
₹ 13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

A central highlight of the SUV remains its coast-to-coast triple HD display setup, which spans the width of the dashboard. This is complemented by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support. The Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system, offering over 16 million colour combinations, allow occupants to tailor the cabin atmosphere to suit different moods and driving conditions.

Built on the top specification Pack Three variant, the Cineluxe Edition continues to offer features such as the StraightAhead VisionX augmented reality head-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park with auto park assist, and Secure360. It also includes Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, custom drive modes, Digital Key access, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.

Power comes from a 79 kWh battery pack, with a claimed real-world range of over 500 km on a full charge. The power output is rated at 210 kW, and the peak torque is 380 Nm. As of now, there is onlya rear-wheel drive version on offer; there is no all-wheel drive version.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2026, 12:22 pm IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e electric vehicles EV electric cars

