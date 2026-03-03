Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition bookings open: Key highlights you should know

The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition was recently launched at ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom), and bookings are now open, with deliveries to commence on March 10, 2026. The Cineluxe Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant and is positioned as a more premium take on the regular XEV 9e electric SUV.

Exterior and interior changes

The Cineluxe Edition introduces two exclusive exterior finishes: Satin Black and Satin White. These are paired with new cabin themes such as Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black with smooth grain leatherette upholstery. The new variant prioritises interior experience with lounge-like seating and premium materials across the dashboard, seats and door trims.

A defining feature of the XEV 9e remains its coast-to-coast triple HD display setup that stretches across the dashboard, complemented by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. The SUV also gets an Infinity Roof and an ambient lighting system with over 16 million colour combinations.

Features and technology

As it is based on the Pack Three trim, the Cineluxe Edition continues to offer StraightAhead VisionX augmented reality head-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park with auto park assist, and Secure360. Additional features include Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, custom drive modes, Digital Key access, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.

Battery and performance

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition derives its power from a 79 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed real-world range of over 500 km on a full charge. The electric motor produces 210 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is currently offered only in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, with no all-wheel-drive option available.

