What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Mangalore? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mangalore is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mangalore? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mangalore amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mangalore is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mangalore? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mangalore are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.