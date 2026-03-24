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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition reaches dealerships

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2026, 14:22 pm
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  • Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition has been seen at a dealership in a recently uploaded YouTube video.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition
The Mahindra XEV 9e showcased at a dealership in its Satin Black shade. (Surendravlog773/YouTube)
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition
The Mahindra XEV 9e showcased at a dealership in its Satin Black shade.
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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition has started reaching the dealers for customer showcase. Mahindra recently introduced the special Cineluxe edition of the XEV 9e at Rs. 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cineluxe edition adds a new flavour to the electric SUV with a set of visual changes.

According to a recently uploaded video on YouTube, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition has arrived at dealerships. The unit visible in the video is in Satin Black colour, one of the two exclusive shades available on the Cineluxe edition. The special edition SUV is also offered in a Satin White colour.

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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition: Interior changes

On the inside, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition gets new cabin themes such as Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black, finished with smooth grain leatherette upholstery. The interior emphasises a lounge-like experience with premium materials used throughout the dashboard, seats, and door trims.

A key highlight of the XEV 9e remains its coast-to-coast triple HD display spanning the dashboard, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos. The SUV also includes an Infinity Roof and ambient lighting capable of over 16 million colour configurations.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition bookings open: Key highlights you should know

As part of the Pack Three trim, the Cineluxe Edition continues to offer features like the StraightAhead VisionX augmented reality head-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park with auto park assist, and Secure360. Additional amenities include Camp, Keep, and PawPal HVAC modes, customizable drive modes, Digital Key access, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe edition: Powertrain

The Mahindra XEV 9e is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV in its special edition guise offers a claimed real-world range exceeding 500 km on a full charge. Its electric motor generates 210 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque. At present, the special edition coupe-SUV is offered with only a rear-wheel drive configuration.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2026, 14:22 pm IST

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