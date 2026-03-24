HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Xev 9e, Be 6, Xuv 400 Get Heavy Discounts Of Up To 4 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to 4 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2026, 10:19 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Mahindra is offering substantial March 2026 discounts across its EV lineup, with the XUV400 EL Pro receiving up to 4 lakh off. Significant price cuts also apply to the XEV 9e and BE 6 models.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to ₹4 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, XUV 400 get heavy discounts of up to ₹4 lakh

Indian automaker Mahindra’s electric portfolio, including XEV 9e, BE 6, and XUV400 EL Pro, has attracted heavy discounts of up to 4 lakh. The company has populated its electric vehicle portfolio with the addition of XEV 9S and XUV 3XO EV. In addition to that, the company is planning to add more electric vehicles to its portfolio. Here are three electric vehicles from the Mahindra portfolio which are attracting the highest discounts this month:

Mahindra XEV 9e Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra XEV 9e attracts cash discounts of up to 1.4 lakh. The Mahindra XEV 9e is available with a rear-wheel drive setup only. In addition to that, the electric SUV from Mahindra boasts two battery sizes: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The former powers an electric motor producing 227.97 bhp, with the latter producing 281.6 bhp. The torque produced by both variants remains the same at 380 Nm. The Mahindra XEV 9e has an ex-showroom starting price of 21.90 lakh.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra BE 6 Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra BE 6 attracts cash discounts of up to 2 lakh. The standard Mahindra BE 6 features two battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack. The Mahindra BE 6 gets a rear-wheel drive single electric motor setup, producing 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque in the 59-kWh battery pack option and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque in the 79-kWh battery pack option. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of 19.65 lakh.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Renault Duster is ready to dominate the compact SUV space

Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro Discounts March 2026

The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro gets the highest discount of all the electric vehicles in the Mahindra portfolio. The XUV 400 EL Pro attracts discounts of up to 4 lakh. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro is powered by two different battery packs: a 34.5 kWh battery and a 39.4 kWh battery, boasting a range of 359 km and 456 km. Both variants are powered by a single electric motor setup producing 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro has a starting ex-showroom price of 17.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2026, 10:19 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.