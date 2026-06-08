Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi takes delivery of Mahindra XEV 9e electric coupe SUV

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has become the latest celebrity to join the electric mobility bandwagon, taking delivery of the Mahindra XEV 9e . The singer recently took possession of the keys to Mahindra 's flagship electric coupe SUV, which is becoming quite popular in the Indian market.

The XEV 9e is part of Mahindra's Born Electric range and is based on the company's dedicated INGLO architecture. Since its launch, the electric SUV has attracted significant attention for its futuristic design, technology-rich cabin, and long driving range.

Daler Mehndi taking delivery of the new Mahindra XEV 9e.

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Mahindra XEV 9e: Price

The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹31.25 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The model is available in multiple variants and battery pack configurations, catering to a wide range of buyers looking to enter the premium EV segment.

Battery pack and performance

Built on the INGLO platform, the XEV 9e is offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Both battery packs use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is known for improved thermal stability and durability.

The electric coupe SUV is available with rear-wheel-drive powertrains producing between 224 bhp and 278 bhp. Mahindra claims the larger 79 kWh battery pack can deliver a real-world driving range of around 500 km on a single charge.

Charging is another highlight of the XEV 9e. Using a 175 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes, making long-distance travel significantly more convenient.

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Feature-rich cabin

One of the biggest attractions of the XEV 9e is its technology-focused interior. The dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen setup comprising three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's AdrenoX software platform. This arrangement combines the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and passenger display into a seamless layout.

Other notable features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assist, connected car technology, and a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite.

The SUV also features a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo, adding to the futuristic appeal of the cabin.

Distinctive coupe SUV styling

The Mahindra XEV 9e stands out with its coupe SUV silhouette and modern design language. Up front, it gets sharp triangular LED headlamps paired with full-width LED daytime running lights. The side profile is characterised by a sloping roofline, while the rear features connected LED lighting elements and sculpted bodywork.

Sharp character lines, illuminated branding, and aerodynamic styling cues further enhance the SUV's road presence.

Available colour options

The XEV 9e is offered in multiple exterior colour options, including Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Interestingly, music composer AR Rahman also opted for the Tango Red shade when he took delivery of his XEV 9e, making it one of the more popular colour choices among buyers.

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