What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Kasaragod? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kasaragod is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kasaragod? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kasaragod amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kasaragod? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kasaragod is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kasaragod? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kasaragod are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.