HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SeltosPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesMileageDealersReviewsNewsVideos
Kia Seltos Front Left Side
View all Images

KIA Seltos

Launched in Apr 2024

4.0
124 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Seltos Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 cc

Seltos: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.35 kmpl

Seltos: 17-20.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 131.4 bhp

Seltos: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

View all Seltos Specs and Features

About Kia Seltos

Latest Update

  • Kia Seltos gets updated with new variants and features. Here's what the SUV gets
  • Auto recap, Feb 21: 2025 Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched and more

    • ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Seltos.
    VS
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Carens
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Steering Wheel
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Kia Seltos Variants
    Kia Seltos price starts at ₹ 11.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.51 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    22 Variants Available
    HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT₹11.13 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK 1.5 Petrol MT₹12.43 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK (O) 1.5 Petrol MT₹13 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK 1.5 Diesel MT₹13.91 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol MT₹14.4 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹14.51 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX 1.5 Petrol MT₹15.71 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT₹15.71 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT₹15.73 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹15.91 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol MT₹16.71 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT₹17.16 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT₹17.28 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT₹18.07 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹18.31 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT₹18.65 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT₹20 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    Check Offers
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹20 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone₹20.2 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone₹20.2 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT₹20.51 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹20.51 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kia Seltos Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Kia Seltos Images

    17 images
    View All Seltos Images

    Kia Seltos Colours

    Kia Seltos is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Glacier white pearl
    Sparkling silver
    Pewter olive
    Intense red
    Aurora black pearl
    Xclusive matte graphite
    Imperial blue
    Gravity gray

    Kia Seltos Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Mileage17 kmpl
    Engine1482-1497 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Seltos specs and features

    Kia Seltos comparison with similar cars

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Carens
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Hyundai Creta
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Thar
    Skoda Kushaq
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    MG Astor
    ₹11.13 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.52 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.89 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.3
    124 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    121 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Ground Clearance
    233 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4365 mm
    Length
    4540 mm
    Length
    4390 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4585
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    4456 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Height
    2095 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1774
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1866
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.25
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    216 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    190
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingSeltos vs CarensSeltos vs GurkhaSeltos vs CretaSeltos vs MarazzoSeltos vs TharSeltos vs KushaqSeltos vs TaigunSeltos vs Scorpio ClassicSeltos vs Astor
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Kia Seltos Mileage

    Kia Seltos in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Seltos's petrol variant is 17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Seltos HTK 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
    HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
    HTX 1.5 Petrol MT
    HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
    HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
    HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
    HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    HTX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17 kmpl

    Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Frontier Automobiles
    Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 9873943152
    Jayanti Kia
    Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290070428
    Jayanti Kia
    Mohan Cooperative Area, B1/A9, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7290027386
    Lohia Kia
    B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 8929294444
    Sparsh Kia
    A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7428380700
    Allied Kia
    Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 8047363017
    See All Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Kia Seltos Videos

    Tiger Shroff launches Kia Motors’ Seltos in Mumbai, calls the SUV ‘badass’
    22 Feb 2020
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Kia Seltos facelift makes debut: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Kia Seltos X-Line: First Look
    26 Aug 2021

    Popular Kia Cars

    View all Kia Cars
    View all Upcoming Kia Cars

    Kia Seltos User Reviews & Ratings

    4.02
    124 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    11
    4 & above
    99
    5 rating
    14
    Write a Review
    Perfect SUV
    The looks are good, and the performance is impressive. The design is perfect. Mileage is decent for an SUV. Overall, it is a perfect SUV.By: Rajesh Kumar (Feb 22, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Luxury on a Budget
    Kia Seltos gives you the feel of a luxury car without breaking the bank. Its features and design are worth every penny.By: Riya Vashisht (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    City and Highway Hero
    Seltos is perfect for both city commutes and highway trips. It balances fuel efficiency and power beautifully, making every journey a joy.By: Mohit Kalra (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfort All Around
    The seats and cabin in the Kia Seltos are super comfy. Long drives don’t feel tiring anymore, and every trip feels special.By: Gaurav Srivastava (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    SUV With a Punch
    Kia Seltos is packed with power. Its engine delivers a punchy performance while maintaining a smooth and refined ride.By: Anjali Kohli (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feature Loaded SUV
    The features in the Kia Seltos are top-notch. From the touchscreen to the sunroof, it feels like a luxury car in a budget-friendly price.By: Sushant Chouhan (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Amazing Family SUV
    Kia Seltos is the perfect choice for families. It’s stylish, comfortable, and packed with advanced features. Every drive feels premium.By: Anuj Thakur (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Seltos Love Forever
    My Kia Seltos is a dream to drive. Smooth handling, premium interiors, and a classy look make it stand out on the road.By: Ritika Srivastava (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish and Powerful
    Seltos combines style with performance perfectly. It’s a head-turner on the road and handles like a charm in every condition.By: Neelam Gupta (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Decent, But Not the Best
    It offers decent value for money but isn?t exceptional. The side exterior design is unsatisfactory, though the interior is nice. Performance-wise, it excels, but the overall design isn?t very appealing. Alternatives like the MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 are better options.By: Prabhat patel (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Kia Seltos Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Kia Seltos SUV has had a solid run in the Indian car market despite being one of the newer offerings in the highly lucrative and highly competitive mid-size SUV space. That Seltos holds a very special place in the Kia India lineup is evident from the fact that it was the debut model for the company when it came calling back in 2019. Earlier this year, Seltos surpassed the key milestone of five lakh units in sales, another testament to its popularity.

    Seltos' success in the India has been fundamentally balanced on a few key factors - stylish visual appeal, tech-loaded cabin and a largely capable powertrain. But rivals have staked newer and potentially more viable claims to the segment in which this Kia SUV competes in, prompting the Koreans to return fire with the all-new 2023 Kia Seltos.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsKia CarsKia Seltos