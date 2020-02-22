

Introduction

The Kia Seltos is a popular mid-size SUV which had its first-generation launch in 2019. The Seltos went through a facelift in 2023 which brought updates to the powertrain and introduced Level-2 ADAS along with new features and cosmetic upgrades. With its wide range of features, dynamic powertrain, and practicality, the Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in its segment and has contributed greatly to the carmaker’s overall sales in the first half of 2024.

Kia Seltos Price:

The Kia Seltos is offered within the price range of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The GT Line starts at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the X-Line starts at Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was Kia Seltos launched?

The first generation of the Kia Seltos was launched in 2019 and the SUV received a subsequent facelift in 2023. This facelift brought along a new turbo-petrol powertrain, along with Level-2 ADAS and additional cosmetic upgrades. The front fascia received a bigger front grille along with bigger air intakes and a new design for the LED DRLs. The rear end received updated tail lamps which were connected with a thick LED bar that stretches across the boot.

How many variants of the Kia Seltos are available?

The Kia Seltos is offered in ten variants spread across three broad categories – the HT Line (or the Tech Line), the GT Line, and the premium X-Line that gets an exclusive exterior matte black finish. The Seltos is available with seven colour options, namely Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Gravity Grey. The X-Line receives an Xclusive Matte Graphite exterior colour option and an all-black interior with sage green inserts.

While the base variants receive all the standard convenience and safety features, the Seltos receives ADAS functionality from the GT Line onwards. The X-Line gets a Piano Black front-grille and skid plates along with Sun Orange accents. This variant is further distinguished by the ‘X-Line’ badging and its set of 18-inch glossy black alloy wheels.

What features are available in the Kia Seltos?

The 2023 facelift introduced a new dual-screen housing for the infotainment display and the digital instrument cluster. Both screens measure 10.25-inch in size and are part of a panoramic housing that stretches from behind the driver’s wheel to the centre console. Right below the housing sits the AC vents and the HVAC control panel in the centre console. The Seltos 2023 further features sequential DRLs, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Further highlights include an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated seats in the front, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charging capability, and an air purification system. The Seltos further comes with Kia Connect, a platform for smartphone integration that allows for home-to-car connectivity and control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kia Seltos?

The 2023 Kia Seltos is offered with three engine configurations, which include two petrol powertrains and one diesel unit. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or an iVT. The other petrol unit is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can be paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. This combination is able to put out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine pushes 114 bhp and serves 250 Nm of torque.

What is the Kia Seltos mileage?

The Kia Seltos receives an ARAI-claimed mileage of between 17 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl and receives a 50-litre fuel tank.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Kia Seltos?

A 190 mm ground clearance aids the Kia Seltos in manoeuvrability over uneven terrain and the SUV provides for a decent amount of usable storage, with a boot space of 433 litres.

What is the seating capacity of Kia Seltos?

The Kia Seltos 2023 is a five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of Kia Seltos?

The Kia Seltos was awarded a three-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme in 2020. It brings features such as six airbags, hill assist, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor and TPMs. The SUV features parking sensors on both ends, ISOFIX mounts in the rear, and three-point seatbelts all around.

The SUV further features Level-2 ADAS that brings 19 additional safety features such as both frontal and rear collision alerts and avoidance assists, lane driving and departure assists, smart cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

What cars does the Kia Seltos rival in its segment?

The Kia Seltos slots into the mid-size SUV segment and is pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.