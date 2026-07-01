Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech

Kia India has expanded the Seltos lineup with the launch of the new GTX(O) and X-Line(O) variants, adding more technology, safety and convenience features to its flagship midsize SUV. The new top-spec variants are priced from ₹21.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest highlight of the new variants is the addition of Kia's ADAS F+ suite, which now packs 28 advanced driver assistance features. These include Front Collision-Avoidance Assist for junction crossings and lane changes, Evasive Steering Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control for curves and speed zones, along with Highway Driving Assist. The new features further strengthen the safety package of the Seltos. The SUV has already earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

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New convenience and connected features

Apart from safety, Kia has equipped the GTX(O) and X-Line(O) with several premium features. These include the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 85 connected features, a Digital Key, a Head-Up Display with windshield projection, Smart Air Purifier with AQI display, Smart Dashcam with front and rear cameras, rain-sensing wipers and one-touch auto up/down function for all four power windows with safety protection. Voice-enabled convenience across select regional languages has also been added.

The SUV continues to be based on Kia's K3 platform and will be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

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Kia on the new variants

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said the Seltos has continued to evolve with changing customer expectations while maintaining its position as one of the company's strongest products in India. He added that following its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the introduction of the GTX(O) and X-Line(O) variants further enhances the SUV by combining advanced safety, connectivity and premium convenience features in a single package.

Seltos continues to be a strong seller

Kia says the Seltos has consistently recorded monthly sales of over 10,000 units since the launch of the latest generation. With the addition of the GTX(O) and X-Line(O), the company aims to offer buyers more choice at the top end of the range while further strengthening its position in the competitive midsize SUV segment.

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