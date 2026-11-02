Kia India records highest-ever monthly sales of 33,462 units in October 2026

Kia India has reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales since entering the Indian market, selling 33,462 units in October 2026. This marks a 13.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over the 29,556 units sold in October last year. The company has also broken its previous monthly sales record of 32,017 units, set in September 2026, for the second consecutive month.

The automaker's cumulative wholesales between January and October 2026 stood at 2,86,470 units, registering a 21.31 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Kia has already surpassed its full-year sales of 2,80,286 units recorded in calendar year 2025.

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The strong performance was driven by festive-season demand, with the Seltos and Sonet continuing to be the key volume contributors. The Seltos alone accounted for over 13,000 units in October. Since its launch in January 2026, the SUV has maintained average monthly sales of more than 10,000 units, according to the company.

The Carens and Carens Clavis also contributed to Kia India's overall sales momentum. Their CNG variants together accounted for close to 10 per cent of the company's total wholesales in October, highlighting the growing demand for alternative fuel options.

Kia India also recorded its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales during the month, registering a 31 per cent month-on-month growth. The Syros EV and Carens Clavis EV contributed to this performance.

Meanwhile, the recently introduced Kia Sorento has received an encouraging response from customers. The premium SUV is offered with Hybrid and Diesel powertrain options, with the company highlighting customer interest in its technology, features and the fuel efficiency of the hybrid setup.

Commenting on the sales performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, attributed the record to festive demand and the performance of both established and newer models. He also highlighted the contribution of CNG and electric vehicles to the company's overall sales.

Kia India is also looking to strengthen its ownership proposition through initiatives such as its Assured Buyback Programme, which offers eligible customers residual value of up to 75 per cent for ICE and Hybrid models and up to 70 per cent for EVs, subject to terms and conditions.

The company currently operates 925 touchpoints across 438 cities in India, along with 144 Certified Pre-Owned outlets.

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