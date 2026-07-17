hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSeltos vs Duster

Kia Seltos vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Duster
BrandKiaRenault
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.5Turbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16-
Length
4460 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2657 mm
Height
1635 mm1701 mm
Width
1830 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
447 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,-
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
NoExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,86912,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,00010,49,000
RTO
1,21,9001,04,900
Insurance
54,46945,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42325,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Nissan Tekton Tekna+ goes up against the Kia Seltos GTX(O) with a lower price and a strong safety list.
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?
17 Jul 2026
The Seltos was already pretty well equipped and now with new features, the case for buying the Seltos becomes even stronger.
Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech
1 Jul 2026
The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose
6 Jul 2026
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
The Kia EV9 GT gets a new driver-selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension that brings multiple modes with individual settings for shock damping, steering and brake feel.
Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look
23 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers