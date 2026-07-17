In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Duster Comparison