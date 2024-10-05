What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Navi Mumbai? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Navi Mumbai? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navi Mumbai amount to Rs. 54,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Navi Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Navi Mumbai is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Navi Mumbai? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navi Mumbai are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.