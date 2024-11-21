Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV, rival to Kia EV9, unveiled with 620-km range: First look
Hyundai Motor has revealed the Ioniq 9, its largest electric vehicle yet. Offered in two trims and three variants, the Ioniq 9 is the third EV in Hyun
...
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
77.4 kWh 631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
UPCOMING
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 18:05 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS