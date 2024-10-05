Kia EV9 brings its flagship electric SUV to India: 5 things to know

Kia India has officially launched its highly anticipated electric SUV, the EV9 , in the Indian market. It is the most expensive vehicle that the brand will be selling in our country. The electric SUV comes to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and will be sold only in one variant. Here are five essential things to know about this exciting new entrant:

Kia EV9: Design and dimensions

The Kia EV9 boasts a sleek and modern design, with a bold front grille, slim LED headlights, and butch styling. Measuring 4,930 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is slightly larger than its competitors. Its wheelbase of 3,100 mm promises ample interior space. What also helps with the space is the E-GMP platform which is a dedicated electric skateboard platform.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 122 kWh 122 kWh 809 km 809 km ₹ 1.41 Cr Compare BMW X7 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volvo EX90 ₹ 1.50 Cr Alert Me When Launched BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 Cr Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Kia EV9: Range

Kia India asserts that the EV9 has the capability to cover a distance of up to 561 kilometers on a single charge, powered by its 99.8 kWh battery pack. Additionally, it is equipped for fast charging at a rate of up to 350 kW, allowing it to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in merely 24 minutes.

Kia EV9: Specs

The Kia EV9 is capable of generating a maximum power of 378 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 700 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.3 seconds. The vehicle also features various drive and terrain modes for enhanced performance.

In terms of design, the Kia EV9 is quite butch and has a massive road presence.

Kia EV9: Features and technology

The EV9 is loaded with premium features, including:

- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

- Dual sunroofs and smart-powered tailgate

- 1st and 2nd row heated and ventilated seats

- Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and other ADAS features

- Electronic parking brake with auto hold

- Cooled wireless charger

- 3-zone climate control

- Heads-up display

- Shift-by-wire

(Read more: Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared)

Kia EV9: Price and variants

The Kia is offering the EV9 in just one variant - the GT Line. It is priced at ₹1.29 crore ex-showroom. At, this price, the the EV9 will be competing against the luxury electric SUVs

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: