Kia EV9 brings its flagship electric SUV to India: 5 things to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 13:27 PM
Kia India has officially launched its highly anticipated electric SUV, the EV9, in the Indian market. It is the most expensive vehicle that the brand will be selling in our country. The electric SUV comes to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and will be sold only in one variant. Here are five essential things to know about this exciting new entrant:

Kia EV9: Design and dimensions

The Kia EV9 boasts a sleek and modern design, with a bold front grille, slim LED headlights, and butch styling. Measuring 4,930 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is slightly larger than its competitors. Its wheelbase of 3,100 mm promises ample interior space. What also helps with the space is the E-GMP platform which is a dedicated electric skateboard platform.

Kia EV9: Range

Kia India asserts that the EV9 has the capability to cover a distance of up to 561 kilometers on a single charge, powered by its 99.8 kWh battery pack. Additionally, it is equipped for fast charging at a rate of up to 350 kW, allowing it to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in merely 24 minutes.

Kia EV9: Specs

The Kia EV9 is capable of generating a maximum power of 378 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 700 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.3 seconds. The vehicle also features various drive and terrain modes for enhanced performance.

Kia EV9: Features and technology

The EV9 is loaded with premium features, including:

- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

- Dual sunroofs and smart-powered tailgate

- 1st and 2nd row heated and ventilated seats

- Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and other ADAS features

- Electronic parking brake with auto hold

- Cooled wireless charger

- 3-zone climate control

- Heads-up display

- Shift-by-wire

(Read more: Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared)

Kia EV9: Price and variants

The Kia is offering the EV9 in just one variant - the GT Line. It is priced at 1.29 crore ex-showroom. At, this price, the the EV9 will be competing against the luxury electric SUVs

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 13:27 PM IST

