HT Auto
Kia EV9
Kia EV9 Front Left Side
Kia EV9 Front View
Kia EV9 Grille
Kia EV9 Left Side View
Kia EV9 Rear Right Side
Kia EV9 Specifications

Kia EV9 is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,29,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.3 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kia EV9 Specs

Kia EV9 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EV9 measures 5,015 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,100 mm. A six-seat model,

Kia EV9 Specifications and Features

GT-Line AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
99.8 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
379 bhp, 700 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
275 / 50 R20
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Length
5015 mm
Wheelbase
3100 mm
Height
1780 mm
Width
1980 mm
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Third
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Third Row Passenger Side, Front Center, Rear Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
White & Black/Brown & Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Kia EV9 News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 10: First-ever Jaguar EV, Skoda Kushaq seven-seater, Kia EV9 goes offroading
11 Nov 2024
Kia America has unveiled two new EV concept models at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. With this, the EV9 electric SUV gets enhanced off-roading functionality while the PV5 electric van brings a versatile modular interior suited for camping.
Kia EV9 goes off-roading with this new concept model unveiled at SEMA 2024
10 Nov 2024
Kia EV9 is the new flagship vehicle for the brand. It will be competing against other luxury electric vehicles.
Kia EV9 brings its flagship electric SUV to India: 5 things to know
5 Oct 2024
The all-new Kia EV9 is a more family oriented luxury electric SUV whereas the BMW iX is meant for those who also want an more performance from their luxury electric SUV.
Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared
5 Oct 2024
Kia has announced that it will launch an affordable electric car in India in 2025 which will be manufactured locally and meant for the mass market segment.
Find EV9 too costly? Kia promises an affordable electric car next for India
4 Oct 2024
Kia EV9 Variants & Price List

Kia EV9 price starts at ₹ 1.3 Cr

GT-Line AWD
1.3 Cr*
99.8 KWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
200 Kmph
