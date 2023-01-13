HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, Ev9 And Other Showstoppers At Kia Pavilion

Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion

Kia India is showcasing as many as 10 products, including EV9 concept electric SUV and the new Carnival among others. Check out this guide of the Kia pavilion before you head to the Auto Expo 2023.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 15:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
2199 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India EV9 KA4 Carnival Electric vehicle Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city