Find EV9 too costly? Kia promises an affordable electric car next for India

Kia is keen to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the introduction of more electric cars in coming days. After launching the EV9 , its most expensive electric vehicle in the lineup, the Korean auto giant has said it will introduce a new model in India next year. Kia's upcoming electric car in India will be manufactured locally and will be an affordable one, unlike the EV9 or EV6 which are available through the costly import route.

Kia launched the EV9 electric SUV in India on Thursday (October 3) as its second electric car in India after the EV6 was introduced in 2022. The three-row EV is priced at a staggering ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom), almost equal to some of the most sought-after luxury electric cars. Kia will also be offering leasing programme on the EV9 which will allow customers to opt for subscription model instead of buying the electric SUV.

During the launch of the EV9, Kia revealed its EV plans for India which will include its first locally manufactured electric car. Local production will help Kia to keep the prices down for the EV and, Kia says, will be aimed at the mass market segment. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO at Kia India, said, "Next year, we plan to introduce one electric model in the mass segment." He also said that the new electric car will not be small in size and will not rival micro electric SUVs like the Tata Punch EV or Citroen eC3.

Kia electric cars expected in future in India

Kia is reportedly working on a number of electric cars which could soon be launched in India. Globally, the Korean carmaker has introduced two new electric SUVs - the EV3 and EV5. The EV3 is the smallest and most affordable all-electric model from the Koreans at present. However, the carmaker is also working on an even smaller EV2. India could see EV2 or EV3 as Kia's bet in the mass market segment and may take on the likes of Tata, MG Motor in the compact electric vehicle segment.

Kia has also been spotted testing what could be the all-electric version of its Recreational Vehicle Carens. The three-row vehicle has been seen testing on Indian roads. According to reports, Kia may introduce the Carens EV in India some time next year. The carmaker is already gearing up for the first major facelift to the Carens since its launch in March, 2022.

