Find EV9 too costly? Kia promises an affordable electric car next for India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM
  • On the eve of the EV9 electric SUV launch, Kia has said it will launch its next electric car for India in 2025.
Kia EV9 launched
Kia has launched its flagship EV9 all-electric SUV in India at a hefty <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 crores. The SUV has been launched in the GT-Line trim only in the Indian markets. It sits on a skateboard platform which allows more space on the inside of the SUV.
The wheelbase of the Kia EV9 stands at 3100 mm and the ground clearance is 198 mm. The overall length of the car is just over 5-metres and the height is 1980 mm (including 200 mm roof-rails).
The wheels measure at 20-inches and get crystal-cut alloys in black and chrome. Disc-brakes are offered on all fours of the behemoth and it gets advanced braking features such as Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Multi Collision Brake (MCB) and Brake Assistant System (BAS).
The vehicle gets LEDs all around, the headlamps include Starmap Daytime Running Lights (SDRL) and Intelligent Ice Cube LED Projection Headlamps (ILED) with Dynamic Welcome function. The front also gets a 52-litre frunk storage space.
The tail lamps also get the Starmap LED combination lamp.
The Kia EV9 gets a 4-spoke steering, with dual 12.3 -inch displays for infotainment and driver's information. There are loads of features such as 64-dual colour ambient lighting, cupholder with sliding cover and more. 
The third row has two seats with individual head-rests which fold down and 3 point seat belts. There are also ISO-FIX mounts available on the seats that have 50:50 split folding capability. There are a total of 6 USB-C ports offered (two in each row).
The second row gets captain seats with 8-way electronic adjustment, relaxation function, massage function and wide wing-out head rests. These seats get one-touch fold functionality for accessing the third-row of seats. The headliner gets a Suede material treatment and AC vents on the roof with temperature adjustment is also offered.
The boot gets 333-litres of space with metal scuff-plates. Tyre Mobility Kit (TMK), and  
Other conveniences include vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, ADAS level-2 suite, 6-inch display for HVAC controls, over-the-air software updates and adigital IRVM.
Kia has announced that it will launch an affordable electric car in India in 2025 which will be manufactured locally and meant for the mass market segment.
Kia is keen to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the introduction of more electric cars in coming days. After launching the EV9, its most expensive electric vehicle in the lineup, the Korean auto giant has said it will introduce a new model in India next year. Kia's upcoming electric car in India will be manufactured locally and will be an affordable one, unlike the EV9 or EV6 which are available through the costly import route.

Kia launched the EV9 electric SUV in India on Thursday (October 3) as its second electric car in India after the EV6 was introduced in 2022. The three-row EV is priced at a staggering 1.29 crore (ex-showroom), almost equal to some of the most sought-after luxury electric cars. Kia will also be offering leasing programme on the EV9 which will allow customers to opt for subscription model instead of buying the electric SUV.

During the launch of the EV9, Kia revealed its EV plans for India which will include its first locally manufactured electric car. Local production will help Kia to keep the prices down for the EV and, Kia says, will be aimed at the mass market segment. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO at Kia India, said, "Next year, we plan to introduce one electric model in the mass segment." He also said that the new electric car will not be small in size and will not rival micro electric SUVs like the Tata Punch EV or Citroen eC3.

Also Read : Kia brings back Carnival to India through import route. Price tag almost doubled 

Kia electric cars expected in future in India

Kia is reportedly working on a number of electric cars which could soon be launched in India. Globally, the Korean carmaker has introduced two new electric SUVs - the EV3 and EV5. The EV3 is the smallest and most affordable all-electric model from the Koreans at present. However, the carmaker is also working on an even smaller EV2. India could see EV2 or EV3 as Kia's bet in the mass market segment and may take on the likes of Tata, MG Motor in the compact electric vehicle segment.

Kia has also been spotted testing what could be the all-electric version of its Recreational Vehicle Carens. The three-row vehicle has been seen testing on Indian roads. According to reports, Kia may introduce the Carens EV in India some time next year. The carmaker is already gearing up for the first major facelift to the Carens since its launch in March, 2022.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles EV9 Carens EV EV5 Kia Electric vehicle Electric car EV EV3

