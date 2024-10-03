2024 Kia Carnival launched in India at 63.90 lakh. Check details

Kia India has launched its flagship internal combustion engine model, the Carnival in India. Finding its way to India through the CBU (completely built unit) route, the 2024 Kia Carnival starts ₹63.90 lakh, ex-showroom for the Limousine Plus variant. The Kia Carnival will get a three year warranty along with a three year free road side assistance and three years of free maintenance.

The previous-gen Carnival was pulled off showroom floors in India in 2023. It garnered sales of more than 14,542 units between 2020-2023. The company claims that for the current model it has received over 2,700 bookings so far. Along with the new Carnival luxury MPV, the company also launched the Kia EV9 electric SUV.

2024 Kia Carnival: Exterior

The 2024 Kia Carnival has undergone a significant transformation, stepping away from its previous design to embrace a bold, SUV-inspired look. At the front, a wider and more dominant grille takes centre stage, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlights and L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). Its road presence is further enhanced by striking new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Side body cladding adds to its rugged, adventure-ready persona, replacing the van-like profile with a more dynamic and robust aesthetic. At the rear, the Carnival features Kia's signature connected LED tail lights, reminiscent of the brand's latest design language seen on models like the updated Kia Seltos and the Sonet. These updates collectively give the vehicle a more muscular appearance, rather than a MPV like stance.

2024 Kia Carnival: Interior

The 2024 Kia Carnival gets a modern cabin loaded with tech and quality materials throughout. The cabin gets a brown and black theme and comes with a seven seat layout only.

In terms of features, the 2024 Carnival includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a matching 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Other standout features include powered and ventilated seats in the first and second rows, wireless phone charging, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors along with connected car functionality.

Meanwhile on the safety side, the 2024 Carnival comes equipped with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and parking sensors both in the front and rear. The safety features also includes a 360-degree camera system and a level-2 ADAS suite, featuring 23 functionalities including forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and others.

2024 Kia Carnival: Specs

Powering the 2024 Kia Carnival is the same 2.2-liter diesel that generates 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and operates on a front-wheel drive setup. The same engine was seen on the outgoing model as well. Interestingly, while India only gets the diesel engine option, international models get an option for a 3.5L V6 petrol unit as well.

