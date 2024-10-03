HT Auto
Kia EV9 launched at 1.29 crore, will offer 561 km of range

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM
Kia India has launched its second electric vehicle in the Indian market, the EV9. It is also the flagship vehicle for the brand now and will be priced at 1.29 crore. Kia is offering the EV9 in just one variant, the GT Line.

What are the specifications of the Kia EV9?

Kia EV9 comes with an electric motor that sits on the front axle and is capable of producing 378 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 700 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds.

What is the range of the Kia EV9?

Kia India claims that the EV9 will be able to travel up to 561 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging up to 350 kW so it can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

What platform does Kia EV9 uses?

Kia EV9 is based on E-GMP platform that is shared between Kia and Hyundai. It is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels sit on the corners while the floorboard forms the battery pack. This opens up cabin space for the occupants. Kia EV9 has a ground clearance of 198 mm.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 12:45 PM IST

