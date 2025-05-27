CompassPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINews
Jeep Compass
JEEP Compass

Launched in Jan 2021

4.3
3 Reviews
₹18.99 - 32.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Compass Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1987.0 cc

Compass: 1956.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.54 kmpl

Compass: 16.2-17.1 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 172.45 bhp

Compass: 172.0 bhp

Jeep Compass Latest Update

Latest News:

2026 Jeep Compass: Check out 5 key highlights of the refreshed American SUV
New-gen Jeep Compass officially breaks cover, new tech, electric powertrain & more

Introduction

The Jeep Compass is a compact SUV known for its robustness, modern features, and versatile performance. Initially launched on January 27, 2021, the Jeep Compass has undergone several updates since its inception, expanding its appeal in the competitive SUV market. Currently available in various configurations, the Compass offers numerous trim and colour options, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Jeep Compass Price:

The pricing of the Jeep Compass varies based on the variant. The ex-showroom price ranges from 18.99 lakhs for the entry-level Sport 2.0 Diesel variant to 32.41 lakhs for the top-of-the-line Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT. The variation in price reflects the features and specifications that each variant offers. In total, the Jeep Compass is available in multiple trims, including Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel, Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel, Longitude 2.0 Diesel, and several others, providing ample choice for consumers.

When was the Jeep Compass launched?

The Jeep Compass made its debut on January 27, 2021. Since its launch, it has been positioned as a versatile SUV tailored for both urban commuting and adventurous journeys. The model has continuously evolved with updates, reinforcing its presence in a competitive market.

How many variants and colour options of the Jeep Compass are available?

The Jeep Compass is currently offered in several variants. Buyers can choose from options such as Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel and Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT, among others. As for colour options, the Compass provides a variety of distinct colours, including the newly introduced Black Shark Edition, enhancing the vehicle’s visual appeal.

What features are available in the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass is equipped with a range of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. It includes a 10.1-inch high-definition display with the UConnect-5 system, allowing for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, more than 20 inches of digital screen space can be accessed through intuitive controls on the steering wheel. For comfort and convenience, the Compass features a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, and a powerlift gate, alongside a robust list of safety features, making it a well-rounded vehicle for various driving needs.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces a maximum power output of 168 bhp and generates 350 Nm of peak torque. It is available with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission, offering flexibility in driving preferences. The vehicle supports both four-wheel drive (4WD) and two-wheel drive (2WD) configurations, enabling enhanced traction and control across varied terrains.

What is the Jeep Compass's mileage?

The Jeep Compass boasts a competitive mileage of approximately 16.2 kmpl, depending on the variant and driving conditions. This fuel efficiency aids in making long trips more economical, enhancing its appeal as a practical SUV choice for consumers.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass provides a ground clearance of 186 mm, which assists in navigating rough terrains and providing a commanding view of the road. In terms of boot space, the Compass offers 438 litres, allowing ample storage for luggage and other essentials during journeys, making it a suitable option for families and adventure seekers alike.

What is the seating capacity of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass accommodates up to five passengers with its spacious seating arrangement. The interior design is focused on comfort, making it suitable for long journeys while ensuring that passengers have sufficient room to stretch out and relax during rides.

What are the safety features of the Jeep Compass?

Safety is a key consideration in the Jeep Compass, which comes equipped with an extensive array of safety features. These include electronic parking brakes, hill hold and descent control, a SelecTerrain 4x4 system, and six airbags for enhanced protection in the event of an accident. Furthermore, features like panic brake assist and rainy brake support contribute to the overall safety profile of the vehicle.

What cars does the Jeep Compass rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of compact SUVs, the Jeep Compass faces strong competition from models such as the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-ROC, and Skoda Karoq.

Read More Read More Icon
Jeep Compass Variants
Jeep Compass price starts at ₹ 18.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 32.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
Filter variants by:
All
Diesel
Manual
Automatic
14 Variants Available
Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel₹18.99 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel₹22.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT₹24.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel₹24.83 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl + Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel₹25.18 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel₹26.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT₹26.83 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Wireless Charger
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel₹26.83 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT₹27.18 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel₹28.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Camera
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT₹28.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT₹28.83 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT₹30.33 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT₹32.41 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Assist: 360 Camera
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Jeep Compass Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

The Compass has been the most popular vehicle from Jeep in the Indian market and for obvious reasons. However, when the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in the manufacturer decided to pull the plug on the petrol engine. With the future of diesel engines being unpredictable and NGT rules only allowing diesel vehicles to run for 10 years, most people decided to shift towards petrol-powered vehicles which does make sense. So, the decision to discontinue the petrol engine did harm the sales of Compass somewhere. Moreover, as the market is evolving more and more people are considering automatic transmission for their vehicles but the Compass only offers it in the top-end trim which means that the customer would have to spend quite some money.

Now, Jeep has been listening to the feedback and to prove that they are serious about the Indian market the manufacturer decided to bring in a new version of the Compass that is exclusive to the Indian market. No, the petrol engine is not yet back but Jeep has introduced an automatic transmission with its 4x2 version of the diesel engine. Moreover, the starting price of the Jeep Compass has also been reduced. We got to drive the new Black Shark which is new for 2023 and it comes with a 4x2 Auto powertrain. Here are our first impressions of the 2023 Jeep Compass 4x2 AT.

READ MORE

Jeep Compass Images

Jeep Compass Colours

Jeep Compass is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Galaxy blue
Pearl white
Brilliant black
Grigo magnesio grey
Exotica red
Techno metallic green
Silvery moon

Jeep Compass Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.2-17.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1956.0 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
Jeep Compass comparison with similar cars

Jeep Compass
Tata Safari
Jeep Meridian
Tata Harrier
MG Hector Plus
Isuzu V-Cross
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XEV 9e
Toyota Innova Hycross
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
MG ZS EV
₹18.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹15.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹24.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹15 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹17.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹25.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹19.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹21.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹19.94 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹25.51 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.98 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
12 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
90 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
8 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
-
Power
184 bhp
Power
150 bhp
Power
-
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
343 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
188 Nm
Torque
188 Nm
Torque
-
Length
4405
Length
4668 mm
Length
4769 mm
Length
4605 mm
Length
4720 mm
Length
5332 mm
Length
4735 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4755 mm
Length
4755 mm
Length
4323 mm
Height
1640
Height
1795 mm
Height
1698 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1855 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1790 mm
Height
1790 mm
Height
1649 mm
Width
1818
Width
1922 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1880 mm
Width
1830 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1809 mm
Turning Radius
5.7
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Boot Space
438
Boot Space
420 litres
Boot Space
170 litres
Boot Space
445 litres
Boot Space
155 litres
Boot Space
180 litres
Boot Space
300 litres
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
448 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Pickup Truck
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Currently viewingCompass vs SafariCompass vs MeridianCompass vs HarrierCompass vs Hector Plus Compass vs V-CrossCompass vs Innova CrystaCompass vs XEV 9eCompass vs Innova HycrossCompass vs InvictoCompass vs ZS EV
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Jeep Compass Mileage

Jeep Compass in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Jeep Compass's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel
Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
16.2 kmpl
Jeep Compass User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Perfect for small family with best interior
Most premium cabin and driving feel in this price range. best if you want premium interiors and feel.By: Amol m (May 27, 2025)
Read Full Review
Good Looks and Features
The looks and features are amazing, with excellent safety and top-quality build. The mileage is good, making it a great value-for-money car.By: Mahi kumar (Dec 5, 2024)
Read Full Review
Jeep Compass Diesel A Rugged Efficient Adventurer
The Jeep Compass Diesel is a rugged SUV with strong performance and excellent fuel efficiency. It offers a well-appointed interior with modern tech but has limited rear seat space and a firm ride on rough terrain. Ideal for adventure seekers who value reliability and comfort.By: MAHEK (Jul 6, 2024)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

