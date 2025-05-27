Introduction

The Jeep Compass is a compact SUV known for its robustness, modern features, and versatile performance. Initially launched on January 27, 2021, the Jeep Compass has undergone several updates since its inception, expanding its appeal in the competitive SUV market. Currently available in various configurations, the Compass offers numerous trim and colour options, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Jeep Compass Price:

The pricing of the Jeep Compass varies based on the variant. The ex-showroom price ranges from ₹18.99 lakhs for the entry-level Sport 2.0 Diesel variant to ₹32.41 lakhs for the top-of-the-line Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT. The variation in price reflects the features and specifications that each variant offers. In total, the Jeep Compass is available in multiple trims, including Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel, Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel, Longitude 2.0 Diesel, and several others, providing ample choice for consumers.

When was the Jeep Compass launched?

The Jeep Compass made its debut on January 27, 2021. Since its launch, it has been positioned as a versatile SUV tailored for both urban commuting and adventurous journeys. The model has continuously evolved with updates, reinforcing its presence in a competitive market.

How many variants and colour options of the Jeep Compass are available?

The Jeep Compass is currently offered in several variants. Buyers can choose from options such as Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel and Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT, among others. As for colour options, the Compass provides a variety of distinct colours, including the newly introduced Black Shark Edition, enhancing the vehicle’s visual appeal.

What features are available in the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass is equipped with a range of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. It includes a 10.1-inch high-definition display with the UConnect-5 system, allowing for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, more than 20 inches of digital screen space can be accessed through intuitive controls on the steering wheel. For comfort and convenience, the Compass features a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, and a powerlift gate, alongside a robust list of safety features, making it a well-rounded vehicle for various driving needs.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces a maximum power output of 168 bhp and generates 350 Nm of peak torque. It is available with both a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission, offering flexibility in driving preferences. The vehicle supports both four-wheel drive (4WD) and two-wheel drive (2WD) configurations, enabling enhanced traction and control across varied terrains.

What is the Jeep Compass's mileage?

The Jeep Compass boasts a competitive mileage of approximately 16.2 kmpl, depending on the variant and driving conditions. This fuel efficiency aids in making long trips more economical, enhancing its appeal as a practical SUV choice for consumers.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass provides a ground clearance of 186 mm, which assists in navigating rough terrains and providing a commanding view of the road. In terms of boot space, the Compass offers 438 litres, allowing ample storage for luggage and other essentials during journeys, making it a suitable option for families and adventure seekers alike.

What is the seating capacity of the Jeep Compass?

The Jeep Compass accommodates up to five passengers with its spacious seating arrangement. The interior design is focused on comfort, making it suitable for long journeys while ensuring that passengers have sufficient room to stretch out and relax during rides.

What are the safety features of the Jeep Compass?

Safety is a key consideration in the Jeep Compass, which comes equipped with an extensive array of safety features. These include electronic parking brakes, hill hold and descent control, a SelecTerrain 4x4 system, and six airbags for enhanced protection in the event of an accident. Furthermore, features like panic brake assist and rainy brake support contribute to the overall safety profile of the vehicle.

What cars does the Jeep Compass rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of compact SUVs, the Jeep Compass faces strong competition from models such as the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-ROC, and Skoda Karoq.