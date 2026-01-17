HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Jeep India Launches ‘confidence 7’ Ownership Programme For Compass, Meridian

Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Jeep India introduces the Confidence 7 ownership programme for Compass and Meridian SUVs, offering extended warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance and assured buyback benefits for up to seven years.

2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
View Personalised Offers on
Jeep Compass arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Jeep India has introduced a new ownership programme called ‘Jeep Confidence 7’ for the Compass and Meridian SUVs, aimed at offering long-term cost visibility and extended aftersales support. The programme brings together warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance and resale-related benefits under a single package, with coverage extending up to seven years.

The Confidence 7 programme includes an extended warranty and maintenance plan aimed at reducing uncertainty around service costs over the ownership period. Jeep has also introduced an Assured Buyback option under the scheme, which guarantees a resale value of up to 60 per cent of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price at the end of the selected tenure, subject to mileage conditions. The buyback facility is offered through authorised Jeep dealerships and is intended to protect customers from fluctuations in resale value.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 17.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 23.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 7xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Engine Icon2194 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.66 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

As part of the package, customers can opt for a long-term annual maintenance contract that Jeep claims lowers scheduled service costs, with pricing starting at the equivalent of around 38 per day. The maintenance plan offers fixed service expenses and covers parts and labour for scheduled maintenance, helping improve predictability over the years. The extended warranty included in the programme is transferable, which could aid resale value for second owners.

Additional benefits under Confidence 7 include seven years of roadside assistance, priority service access with express service options for select jobs, and a ‘Courtesy Edge’ facility that provides a loaner vehicle or taxi support if standard, non-accidental repairs take more than two days. Jeep is also offering a lifestyle merchandise voucher worth 2,000 as part of the package.

The pricing for the Confidence 7 programme starts at 41,926 for the Jeep Compass and 47,024 for the Jeep Meridian. With this launch, Jeep India is looking to strengthen its aftersales proposition in the premium SUV segment by focusing on longer ownership cycles, predictable costs and resale assurance for its core models.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2026, 17:54 pm IST
TAGS: Jeep warranty Compass Meridian

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.