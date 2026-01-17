Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian

Jeep India has introduced a new ownership programme called ‘Jeep Confidence 7’ for the Compass and Meridian SUVs, aimed at offering long-term cost visibility and extended aftersales support. The programme brings together warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance and resale-related benefits under a single package, with coverage extending up to seven years.

The Confidence 7 programme includes an extended warranty and maintenance plan aimed at reducing uncertainty around service costs over the ownership period. Jeep has also introduced an Assured Buyback option under the scheme, which guarantees a resale value of up to 60 per cent of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price at the end of the selected tenure, subject to mileage conditions. The buyback facility is offered through authorised Jeep dealerships and is intended to protect customers from fluctuations in resale value.

As part of the package, customers can opt for a long-term annual maintenance contract that Jeep claims lowers scheduled service costs, with pricing starting at the equivalent of around ₹38 per day. The maintenance plan offers fixed service expenses and covers parts and labour for scheduled maintenance, helping improve predictability over the years. The extended warranty included in the programme is transferable, which could aid resale value for second owners.

Additional benefits under Confidence 7 include seven years of roadside assistance, priority service access with express service options for select jobs, and a ‘Courtesy Edge’ facility that provides a loaner vehicle or taxi support if standard, non-accidental repairs take more than two days. Jeep is also offering a lifestyle merchandise voucher worth ₹2,000 as part of the package.

The pricing for the Confidence 7 programme starts at ₹41,926 for the Jeep Compass and ₹47,024 for the Jeep Meridian. With this launch, Jeep India is looking to strengthen its aftersales proposition in the premium SUV segment by focusing on longer ownership cycles, predictable costs and resale assurance for its core models.

