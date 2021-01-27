|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹31.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Compass offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.
The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 26.01 Lakhs or the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.