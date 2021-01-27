hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsJeepCompassAnniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual
CompassPriceMileageSpecifications
Jeep Compass Front Right Side
1/19
Jeep Compass Front Left Side
2/19
Jeep Compass Front View
3/19
Jeep Compass Hill Assist
4/19
Jeep Compass Rear Left View
5/19
Jeep Compass Right Side View
View all Images
6/19

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
31.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Compass specs and features

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Prices

The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹31.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the Compass offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Colours

The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹13 Lakhs - 26.01 Lakhs or the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Automatic Head Lamps, Emergency Call Button, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Price

Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹31.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,70,000
RTO
3,49,750
Insurance
1,34,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,54,165
EMI@67,795/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4405 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Height
1818 mm
Width
1640 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote Air Purifier Operation
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition 2WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Manual EMI
EMI61,016 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
28,38,748
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
28,38,748
Interest Amount
8,22,198
Payable Amount
36,60,946

Jeep Compass other Variants

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,40,875
Insurance
29,023
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,68,898
EMI@44,469/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel

₹25.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,30,000
RTO
2,82,250
Insurance
1,13,591
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,25,841
EMI@54,290/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT

₹27.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,36,000
RTO
3,08,000
Insurance
1,21,535
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,65,535
EMI@59,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹27.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,63,000
RTO
3,11,375
Insurance
1,22,576
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,96,951
EMI@60,117/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel MT

₹27.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,000
RTO
3,06,080
Insurance
1,22,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,94,980
EMI@60,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹29.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,83,000
RTO
3,26,375
Insurance
1,27,203
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,36,578
EMI@63,119/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,52,000
RTO
3,29,330
Insurance
1,30,073
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,11,403
EMI@64,727/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,70,000
RTO
3,37,250
Insurance
1,30,558
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,37,808
EMI@65,294/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹31.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,45,000
RTO
3,46,625
Insurance
1,33,450
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,25,075
EMI@67,170/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹31.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
3,52,250
Insurance
1,35,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,77,436
EMI@68,295/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition MT

₹31.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,95,000
RTO
3,52,875
Insurance
1,35,379
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,83,254
EMI@68,421/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹33.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,76,000
RTO
3,75,500
Insurance
1,42,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,93,858
EMI@72,947/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition AT

₹34.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,01,000
RTO
3,78,625
Insurance
1,43,322
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,22,947
EMI@73,572/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT

₹36.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,70,000
RTO
4,12,750
Insurance
1,49,839
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,32,589
EMI@78,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Compass Track Edition 4x4 AT

₹36.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,95,000
RTO
4,15,875
Insurance
1,50,804
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,61,679
EMI@78,704/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

13 - 26.01 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsHarrier
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
CompassvsHarrier EV
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsVF7
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
+5
CompassvsXEV 9e
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
CompassvsBE 6 SPORTEQ
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
CompassvsUrban Cruiser Ebella

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Jeep Cars

  • Popular
View all  Jeep Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra New Bolero

Mahindra New Bolero

10 - 12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers