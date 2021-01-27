|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹36.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Compass offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.
The Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.85 Lakhs or the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.