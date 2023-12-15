Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 33.93 Lakhs. The fuelCompass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 33.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: