HT Auto
HomeNew CarsJeepCompassNight Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

Jeep Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Jeep Compass 1589882855670
1/24
Jeep Compass 1589882856531
2/24
Jeep Compass 1589882856926
3/24
Jeep Compass 1589882857308
4/24
Jeep Compass 1589882857607
5/24
Jeep Compass 1589882857887
View all Images
6/24
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
31.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Compass specs and features

Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT Latest Updates

Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 31.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Multijet II
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 438 litres
    • ...Read More

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT Price

    Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹31.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    27,04,000
    RTO
    3,54,000
    Insurance
    1,35,726
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    31,94,226
    EMI@68,656/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Multijet II
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    11.92 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Bootspace
    438 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4405 mm
    Wheelbase
    2636 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Width
    1818 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT EMI
    EMI61,791 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    28,74,803
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    28,74,803
    Interest Amount
    8,32,641
    Payable Amount
    37,07,444

    Jeep Compass other Variants

    Sport 2.0 Diesel
    ₹24.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,69,000
    RTO
    2,71,425
    Insurance
    1,04,500
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,45,425
    EMI@52,562/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    41 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Longitude 2.0 Diesel
    ₹26.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹28.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹29.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹29.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹30.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹30.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹30.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹32.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹32.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT
    ₹32.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹34.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹37.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Jeep Compass Alternatives

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 7 Seater 1.5 Diesel AT Adventure

    16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CompassvsAlcazar
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR

    17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CompassvsHector Plus
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

    16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CompassvsCreta N Line

    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.39 - 4.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Range Rover Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Jeep Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Jeep Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Lexus LM

    Lexus LM

    2 - 2.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    41 - 53 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    9 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Jeep Avenger

    Jeep Avenger

    20 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details