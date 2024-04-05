In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Compass Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Compass Brand Hyundai Jeep Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 17.19 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4