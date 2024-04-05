In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Compass Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Compass
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 17.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4