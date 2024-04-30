Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 30.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 30.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 Multijet II Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 438 litres ...Read MoreRead Less