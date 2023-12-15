Saved Articles

Jeep Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel

29.51 Lakhs*
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel Latest Updates

Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 29.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Multijet II
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60
  • BootSpace: 438
    Jeep Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel Price

    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹29.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    25,04,000
    RTO
    3,21,830
    Insurance
    1,24,907
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    29,51,237
    EMI@63,434/mo
    Jeep Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Multijet II
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R18
    Length
    4405
    Wheelbase
    2636
    Height
    1640
    Width
    1818
    Bootspace
    438
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Grey
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Jeep Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel EMI
    EMI57,090 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    26,56,113
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    26,56,113
    Interest Amount
    7,69,301
    Payable Amount
    34,25,414

    Jeep Compass other Variants

    Sport 1.4 Petrol
    ₹19.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,29,000
    RTO
    1,81,730
    Insurance
    75,488
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,86,718
    EMI@42,702/mo
    Sport 2.0 Diesel
    ₹22.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT
    ₹22.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹24.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Longitude (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
    ₹24.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹27.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    80 Anniversary 2.0 Diesel
    ₹27.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Limited (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
    ₹27.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    80 Anniversary 1.4 Petrol DCT
    ₹27.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Model S (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
    ₹29.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1368 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹31.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    80 Anniversary 2.0 Diesel 4X4 AT
    ₹31.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹33.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
