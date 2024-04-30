Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 34.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 34.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT is 60 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 Multijet II Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 438 litres Mileage of Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT is 16.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less