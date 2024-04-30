Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsJeepCompassLongitude 2.0 Diesel AT

Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT

4 out of 5
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
View all Images
6/24
4 out of 5
28.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
42 Offers Available
Check Latest Offers
42 Offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage16.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Compass specs and features

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT Latest Updates

Compass is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 28.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Multijet II
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 438 litres
    • Mileage of Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT is 16.2 kmpl....Read More

    Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT Price

    Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹28.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    24,19,000
    RTO
    3,15,175
    Insurance
    1,16,100
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,50,775
    EMI@61,274/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    42 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Multijet II
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    11.92 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.2 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Length
    4405 mm
    Wheelbase
    2636 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Width
    1818 mm
    Bootspace
    438 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT Offers
    Delhi
    On Jeep Cpmpass :-On Road Funding up to 100% + Fre...
    Applicable on compasssport-20-diesel & 13 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    View All Offers
    Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT EMI
    EMI55,147 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    25,65,697
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    25,65,697
    Interest Amount
    7,43,113
    Payable Amount
    33,08,810

    Jeep Compass other Variants

    Sport 2.0 Diesel
    ₹24.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,69,000
    RTO
    2,71,425
    Insurance
    1,04,500
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,45,425
    EMI@52,562/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    42 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Longitude 2.0 Diesel
    ₹26.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹28.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹29.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹30.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹30.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹30.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹32.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
    ₹32.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT
    ₹32.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT
    ₹34.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
    ₹37.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Jeep Compass Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Diesel AT 6 STR

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Compass vs XUV700
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier Adventure Plus A AT

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Compass vs Harrier
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari Adventure Plus Dark Edition AT

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Compass vs Safari
    MG Hector

    MG Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT Dual Tone

    15 - 22.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Compass vs Hector
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) 6 STR 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

    16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Compass vs Alcazar

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Jeep Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Jeep Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Nissan Qashqai

    Nissan Qashqai

    25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details