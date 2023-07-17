HT Auto
Jeep Compass Specifications

Jeep Compass is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,19,000 in India. It is available in 14 variants, 1368.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
40 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Jeep Compass Specs

Jeep Compass comes in six petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Compass measures 4,405 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and has a wheelbase

Jeep Compass Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Height
1640
Length
4405
Width
1818
Wheelbase
2636
Bootspace
438
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Jeep Compass News

Jeep India has launched its own assured buyback programme for Compass and Meridian SUV buyers in India starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 per month.
Jeep offers Compass, Meridian SUVs with assured buyback at 40,000 per month
17 Jul 2023
Jeep Compass at Zojila Pass after tackling through slush, water crossings and muddy roads.
Travelogue: Conquering one of the most dangerous passes in Jeep Compass SUV
18 Jun 2023
The Jeep Compass petrol with the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor has now been pulled off the shelves
Why Jeep Compass ditched its petrol avatar? Here’s the real reason
19 May 2023
The Jeep Compass petrol production has been temporarily halted at the Ranjangaon facility, while bookings have been stopped at dealers
Jeep Compass Petrol production stopped temporarily, only diesel variants on sale
18 May 2023
Jeep India has launched the Club Edition versions of its two flagship SUVs - Compass and Meridian.
Jeep launches new edition of Compass and Meridian SUVs. What's different?
10 Feb 2023
View all
 

Jeep Compass Variants & Price List

Jeep Compass price starts at ₹ 17.19 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Compass comes in 14 variants. Jeep Compass top variant price is ₹ 28.64 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sport 1.4 Petrol
17.19 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sport 2.0 Diesel
18.89 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sport 1.4 Petrol DCT
19.69 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel
20.69 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Longitude (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
21.49 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel
22.69 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
80 Anniversary 2.0 Diesel
23.16 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Limited (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
23.49 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
80 Anniversary 1.4 Petrol DCT
23.96 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel
24.84 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Model S (O) 1.4 Petrol DCT
25.64 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT
26.49 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
80 Anniversary 2.0 Diesel 4X4 AT
26.96 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT
28.64 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

