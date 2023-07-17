Jeep Compass Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jeep Compass comes in six petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Compass measures 4,405 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. A five-seat model, Jeep Compass sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jeep Compass price starts at ₹ 17.19 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 28.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Compass comes in 14 variants. Jeep Compass top variant price is ₹ 28.64 Lakhs.
₹17.19 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.89 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.69 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.69 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.49 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹22.69 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹23.16 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹23.49 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹23.96 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹24.84 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹25.64 Lakhs*
1368 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹26.49 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹26.96 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹28.64 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
